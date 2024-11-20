Hong Kong dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert HKD to TZS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = tzs341.1 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 HKD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High351.0180351.2570
Low340.8100340.8100
Average345.6245347.8961
Change-2.57%-1.53%
View full history

1 HKD to TZS stats

The performance of HKD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 351.0180 and a 30 day low of 340.8100. This means the 30 day average was 345.6245. The change for HKD to TZS was -2.57.

The performance of HKD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 351.2570 and a 90 day low of 340.8100. This means the 90 day average was 347.8961. The change for HKD to TZS was -1.53.

Track market ratesView HKD to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2430.7881.3411.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.19111.7011.9471.2011.772107.091
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1450.7061.04262.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
100 HKD34,114.20000 TZS
200 HKD68,228.40000 TZS
300 HKD102,342.60000 TZS
500 HKD170,571.00000 TZS
1000 HKD341,142.00000 TZS
2000 HKD682,284.00000 TZS
2500 HKD852,855.00000 TZS
3000 HKD1,023,426.00000 TZS
4000 HKD1,364,568.00000 TZS
5000 HKD1,705,710.00000 TZS
10000 HKD3,411,420.00000 TZS
20000 HKD6,822,840.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TZS0.00293 HKD
5 TZS0.01466 HKD
10 TZS0.02931 HKD
20 TZS0.05863 HKD
50 TZS0.14657 HKD
100 TZS0.29313 HKD
250 TZS0.73283 HKD
500 TZS1.46567 HKD
1000 TZS2.93133 HKD
2000 TZS5.86266 HKD
5000 TZS14.65665 HKD
10000 TZS29.31330 HKD