5 Tanzanian shillings to Hong Kong dollars

Convert TZS to HKD at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.02 hkd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00312 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.050987.46911.444251.654830.96318.9504
1GBP1.1550711.21385101.0321.668191.911421.1123321.8888
1USD0.951550.823825183.23261.37431.574680.9164518.0325
1INR0.01143260.009897860.012014510.01651160.0189190.01101070.216652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TZS0.00312 HKD
5 TZS0.01560 HKD
10 TZS0.03119 HKD
20 TZS0.06238 HKD
50 TZS0.15595 HKD
100 TZS0.31190 HKD
250 TZS0.77975 HKD
500 TZS1.55951 HKD
1000 TZS3.11902 HKD
2000 TZS6.23804 HKD
5000 TZS15.59510 HKD
10000 TZS31.19020 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
100 HKD32061.30000 TZS
200 HKD64122.60000 TZS
300 HKD96183.90000 TZS
500 HKD160306.50000 TZS
1000 HKD320613.00000 TZS
2000 HKD641226.00000 TZS
2500 HKD801532.50000 TZS
3000 HKD961839.00000 TZS
4000 HKD1282452.00000 TZS
5000 HKD1603065.00000 TZS
10000 HKD3206130.00000 TZS
20000 HKD6412260.00000 TZS