불가리아 레프 → 탄자니아 실링

실제 환율로 BGN → TZS 변환

1,000 bgn
1,409,770 tzs

1.00000 BGN = 1409.77000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.91161.606811.337951.492431.33170.7849618.7011
1 EUR1.09711.762671.467731.637191.460870.8611120.5151
1 NZD0.622350.5673210.8326730.9288110.8287830.4885211.6386
1 CAD0.7474120.6813241.2009511.115460.9953290.58668913.9774

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 탄자니아 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 TZS을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → TZS 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 탄자니아 실링
1 BGN1409.77000 TZS
5 BGN7048.85000 TZS
10 BGN14097.70000 TZS
20 BGN28195.40000 TZS
50 BGN70488.50000 TZS
100 BGN140977.00000 TZS
250 BGN352442.50000 TZS
500 BGN704885.00000 TZS
1000 BGN1409770.00000 TZS
2000 BGN2819540.00000 TZS
5000 BGN7048850.00000 TZS
10000 BGN14097700.00000 TZS
환율 탄자니아 실링 / 불가리아 레프
1 TZS0.00071 BGN
5 TZS0.00355 BGN
10 TZS0.00709 BGN
20 TZS0.01419 BGN
50 TZS0.03547 BGN
100 TZS0.07093 BGN
250 TZS0.17733 BGN
500 TZS0.35467 BGN
1000 TZS0.70934 BGN
2000 TZS1.41867 BGN
5000 TZS3.54668 BGN
10000 TZS7.09336 BGN