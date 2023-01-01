20 Tanzanian shillings to Swedish kronor

Convert TZS to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.09 sek

1.00000 TZS = 0.00441 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:22 UTC
TZS to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 TZS0.00441 SEK
5 TZS0.02204 SEK
10 TZS0.04408 SEK
20 TZS0.08816 SEK
50 TZS0.22040 SEK
100 TZS0.44079 SEK
250 TZS1.10198 SEK
500 TZS2.20397 SEK
1000 TZS4.40794 SEK
2000 TZS8.81588 SEK
5000 TZS22.03970 SEK
10000 TZS44.07940 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SEK226.86300 TZS
5 SEK1134.31500 TZS
10 SEK2268.63000 TZS
20 SEK4537.26000 TZS
50 SEK11343.15000 TZS
100 SEK22686.30000 TZS
250 SEK56715.75000 TZS
500 SEK113431.50000 TZS
1000 SEK226863.00000 TZS
2000 SEK453726.00000 TZS
5000 SEK1134315.00000 TZS
10000 SEK2268630.00000 TZS