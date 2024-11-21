10 Swedish kronor to Tanzanian shillings

Convert SEK to TZS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = tzs240.3 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 SEK to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High258.1910270.0380
Low240.3480240.3480
Average249.2411259.2344
Change-6.91%-9.44%
View full history

1 SEK to TZS stats

The performance of SEK to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 258.1910 and a 30 day low of 240.3480. This means the 30 day average was 249.2411. The change for SEK to TZS was -6.91.

The performance of SEK to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 270.0380 and a 90 day low of 240.3480. This means the 90 day average was 259.2344. The change for SEK to TZS was -9.44.

Track market ratesView SEK to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.0811.05184.461.3974.113
1 EUR1.05410.8337.45911.64388.9791.4724.333
1 GBP1.2641.218.95213.974106.7951.7675.201
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.930.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SEK240.33900 TZS
5 SEK1,201.69500 TZS
10 SEK2,403.39000 TZS
20 SEK4,806.78000 TZS
50 SEK12,016.95000 TZS
100 SEK24,033.90000 TZS
250 SEK60,084.75000 TZS
500 SEK120,169.50000 TZS
1000 SEK240,339.00000 TZS
2000 SEK480,678.00000 TZS
5000 SEK1,201,695.00000 TZS
10000 SEK2,403,390.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 TZS0.00416 SEK
5 TZS0.02080 SEK
10 TZS0.04161 SEK
20 TZS0.08322 SEK
50 TZS0.20804 SEK
100 TZS0.41608 SEK
250 TZS1.04020 SEK
500 TZS2.08039 SEK
1000 TZS4.16078 SEK
2000 TZS8.32156 SEK
5000 TZS20.80390 SEK
10000 TZS41.60780 SEK