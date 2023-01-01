1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Macedonian denars

Convert TZS to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
23.38 mkd

1.00000 TZS = 0.02338 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:39 UTC
TZS to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MKD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 TZS0.02338 MKD
5 TZS0.11690 MKD
10 TZS0.23380 MKD
20 TZS0.46760 MKD
50 TZS1.16900 MKD
100 TZS2.33799 MKD
250 TZS5.84497 MKD
500 TZS11.68995 MKD
1000 TZS23.37990 MKD
2000 TZS46.75980 MKD
5000 TZS116.89950 MKD
10000 TZS233.79900 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MKD42.77190 TZS
5 MKD213.85950 TZS
10 MKD427.71900 TZS
20 MKD855.43800 TZS
50 MKD2138.59500 TZS
100 MKD4277.19000 TZS
250 MKD10692.97500 TZS
500 MKD21385.95000 TZS
1000 MKD42771.90000 TZS
2000 MKD85543.80000 TZS
5000 MKD213859.50000 TZS
10000 MKD427719.00000 TZS