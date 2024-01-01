Macedonian denars to Japanese yen today

Convert MKD to JPY at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ¥2.651 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 MKD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.70412.7041
Low2.63822.5354
Average2.67222.6291
Change-0.16%1.53%
View full history

1 MKD to JPY stats

The performance of MKD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7041 and a 30 day low of 2.6382. This means the 30 day average was 2.6722. The change for MKD to JPY was -0.16.

The performance of MKD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7041 and a 90 day low of 2.5354. This means the 90 day average was 2.6291. The change for MKD to JPY was 1.53.

Track market ratesView MKD to JPY chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2180.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Japanese Yen
1 MKD2.65145 JPY
5 MKD13.25725 JPY
10 MKD26.51450 JPY
20 MKD53.02900 JPY
50 MKD132.57250 JPY
100 MKD265.14500 JPY
250 MKD662.86250 JPY
500 MKD1,325.72500 JPY
1000 MKD2,651.45000 JPY
2000 MKD5,302.90000 JPY
5000 MKD13,257.25000 JPY
10000 MKD26,514.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Macedonian Denar
100 JPY37.71530 MKD
1000 JPY377.15300 MKD
1500 JPY565.72950 MKD
2000 JPY754.30600 MKD
3000 JPY1,131.45900 MKD
5000 JPY1,885.76500 MKD
5400 JPY2,036.62620 MKD
10000 JPY3,771.53000 MKD
15000 JPY5,657.29500 MKD
20000 JPY7,543.06000 MKD
25000 JPY9,428.82500 MKD
30000 JPY11,314.59000 MKD