100 Japanese yen to Macedonian denars

Convert JPY to MKD at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
37.57 mkd

1.000 JPY = 0.3757 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.5891.4641.6530.96917.796
1 GBP1.17111.242103.6951.7141.9351.13420.831
1 USD0.9420.805183.481.381.5580.91316.77
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Macedonian Denar
100 JPY37.57460 MKD
1000 JPY375.74600 MKD
1500 JPY563.61900 MKD
2000 JPY751.49200 MKD
3000 JPY1,127.23800 MKD
5000 JPY1,878.73000 MKD
5400 JPY2,029.02840 MKD
10000 JPY3,757.46000 MKD
15000 JPY5,636.19000 MKD
20000 JPY7,514.92000 MKD
25000 JPY9,393.65000 MKD
30000 JPY11,272.38000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Japanese Yen
1 MKD2.66137 JPY
5 MKD13.30685 JPY
10 MKD26.61370 JPY
20 MKD53.22740 JPY
50 MKD133.06850 JPY
100 MKD266.13700 JPY
250 MKD665.34250 JPY
500 MKD1,330.68500 JPY
1000 MKD2,661.37000 JPY
2000 MKD5,322.74000 JPY
5000 MKD13,306.85000 JPY
10000 MKD26,613.70000 JPY