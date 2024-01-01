Macedonian denars to Romanian leus today

Convert MKD to RON at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = L0.08068 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 MKD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08110.0812
Low0.08020.0802
Average0.08080.0808
Change-0.33%0.32%
View full history

1 MKD to RON stats

The performance of MKD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0811 and a 30 day low of 0.0802. This means the 30 day average was 0.0808. The change for MKD to RON was -0.33.

The performance of MKD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0812 and a 90 day low of 0.0802. This means the 90 day average was 0.0808. The change for MKD to RON was 0.32.

Track market ratesView MKD to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5340.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2180.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Romanian Leu
1 MKD0.08068 RON
5 MKD0.40341 RON
10 MKD0.80681 RON
20 MKD1.61362 RON
50 MKD4.03406 RON
100 MKD8.06812 RON
250 MKD20.17030 RON
500 MKD40.34060 RON
1000 MKD80.68120 RON
2000 MKD161.36240 RON
5000 MKD403.40600 RON
10000 MKD806.81200 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Macedonian Denar
1 RON12.39450 MKD
5 RON61.97250 MKD
10 RON123.94500 MKD
20 RON247.89000 MKD
50 RON619.72500 MKD
100 RON1,239.45000 MKD
250 RON3,098.62500 MKD
500 RON6,197.25000 MKD
1000 RON12,394.50000 MKD
2000 RON24,789.00000 MKD
5000 RON61,972.50000 MKD
10000 RON123,945.00000 MKD