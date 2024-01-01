2000 Romanian leus to Macedonian denars

Convert RON to MKD at the real exchange rate

2,000 ron
24,771.80 mkd

1.00000 RON = 12.38590 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556651.0767589.3561.454641.649310.9507918.3689
1 GBP1.1686811.25835104.4261.699971.927471.1111721.4669
1 USD0.928750.794691182.98681.350951.531750.8830517.0596
1 INR0.01119120.009576120.012050110.01627910.01845770.01064080.20557

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Macedonian Denar
1 RON12.38590 MKD
5 RON61.92950 MKD
10 RON123.85900 MKD
20 RON247.71800 MKD
50 RON619.29500 MKD
100 RON1238.59000 MKD
250 RON3096.47500 MKD
500 RON6192.95000 MKD
1000 RON12385.90000 MKD
2000 RON24771.80000 MKD
5000 RON61929.50000 MKD
10000 RON123859.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Romanian Leu
1 MKD0.08074 RON
5 MKD0.40369 RON
10 MKD0.80737 RON
20 MKD1.61474 RON
50 MKD4.03685 RON
100 MKD8.07370 RON
250 MKD20.18425 RON
500 MKD40.36850 RON
1000 MKD80.73700 RON
2000 MKD161.47400 RON
5000 MKD403.68500 RON
10000 MKD807.37000 RON