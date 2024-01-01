20 Romanian leus to Macedonian denars

Convert RON to MKD at the real exchange rate

20 ron
247.72 mkd

1.00000 RON = 12.38620 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855711.0767589.35391.454691.649310.9507418.3696
1 GBP1.1686211.25835104.4241.700031.927471.1110521.4677
1 USD0.92870.794691182.98481.3511.531750.8829517.0602
1 INR0.01119150.009576350.012050410.01628010.01845810.01063990.205582

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Macedonian Denar
1 RON12.38620 MKD
5 RON61.93100 MKD
10 RON123.86200 MKD
20 RON247.72400 MKD
50 RON619.31000 MKD
100 RON1238.62000 MKD
250 RON3096.55000 MKD
500 RON6193.10000 MKD
1000 RON12386.20000 MKD
2000 RON24772.40000 MKD
5000 RON61931.00000 MKD
10000 RON123862.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Romanian Leu
1 MKD0.08074 RON
5 MKD0.40368 RON
10 MKD0.80735 RON
20 MKD1.61470 RON
50 MKD4.03676 RON
100 MKD8.07351 RON
250 MKD20.18378 RON
500 MKD40.36755 RON
1000 MKD80.73510 RON
2000 MKD161.47020 RON
5000 MKD403.67550 RON
10000 MKD807.35100 RON