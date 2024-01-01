Macedonian denars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MKD to UGX at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Ush63.14 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 MKD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High65.120667.4754
Low62.724662.7246
Average63.898965.5266
Change-1.95%-6.03%
View full history

1 MKD to UGX stats

The performance of MKD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.1206 and a 30 day low of 62.7246. This means the 30 day average was 63.8989. The change for MKD to UGX was -1.95.

The performance of MKD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.4754 and a 90 day low of 62.7246. This means the 90 day average was 65.5266. The change for MKD to UGX was -6.03.

Track market ratesView MKD to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ugandan Shilling
1 MKD63.14110 UGX
5 MKD315.70550 UGX
10 MKD631.41100 UGX
20 MKD1,262.82200 UGX
50 MKD3,157.05500 UGX
100 MKD6,314.11000 UGX
250 MKD15,785.27500 UGX
500 MKD31,570.55000 UGX
1000 MKD63,141.10000 UGX
2000 MKD126,282.20000 UGX
5000 MKD315,705.50000 UGX
10000 MKD631,411.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 UGX0.01584 MKD
5 UGX0.07919 MKD
10 UGX0.15838 MKD
20 UGX0.31675 MKD
50 UGX0.79188 MKD
100 UGX1.58375 MKD
250 UGX3.95938 MKD
500 UGX7.91875 MKD
1000 UGX15.83750 MKD
2000 UGX31.67500 MKD
5000 UGX79.18750 MKD
10000 UGX158.37500 MKD