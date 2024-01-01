Macedonian denars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MKD to MUR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₨0.7928 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
MKD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MUR
1 MKD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81660.8379
Low0.79280.7928
Average0.80830.8213
Change-2.02%-5.00%
View full history

1 MKD to MUR stats

The performance of MKD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8166 and a 30 day low of 0.7928. This means the 30 day average was 0.8083. The change for MKD to MUR was -2.02.

The performance of MKD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8379 and a 90 day low of 0.7928. This means the 90 day average was 0.8213. The change for MKD to MUR was -5.00.

1 USD118.1121.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2180.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Mauritian Rupee
1 MKD0.79280 MUR
5 MKD3.96400 MUR
10 MKD7.92800 MUR
20 MKD15.85600 MUR
50 MKD39.64000 MUR
100 MKD79.28000 MUR
250 MKD198.20000 MUR
500 MKD396.40000 MUR
1000 MKD792.80000 MUR
2000 MKD1,585.60000 MUR
5000 MKD3,964.00000 MUR
10000 MKD7,928.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 MUR1.26135 MKD
5 MUR6.30675 MKD
10 MUR12.61350 MKD
20 MUR25.22700 MKD
50 MUR63.06750 MKD
100 MUR126.13500 MKD
250 MUR315.33750 MKD
500 MUR630.67500 MKD
1000 MUR1,261.35000 MKD
2000 MUR2,522.70000 MKD
5000 MUR6,306.75000 MKD
10000 MUR12,613.50000 MKD