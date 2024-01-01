Macedonian denars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MKD to VND at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₫434.8 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 MKD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High449.7960451.7630
Low433.8540433.8540
Average441.7912443.6435
Change-2.58%-3.75%
View full history

1 MKD to VND stats

The performance of MKD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 449.7960 and a 30 day low of 433.8540. This means the 30 day average was 441.7912. The change for MKD to VND was -2.58.

The performance of MKD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 451.7630 and a 90 day low of 433.8540. This means the 90 day average was 443.6435. The change for MKD to VND was -3.75.

Track market ratesView MKD to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1051.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Vietnamese Dong
1 MKD434.83500 VND
5 MKD2,174.17500 VND
10 MKD4,348.35000 VND
20 MKD8,696.70000 VND
50 MKD21,741.75000 VND
100 MKD43,483.50000 VND
250 MKD108,708.75000 VND
500 MKD217,417.50000 VND
1000 MKD434,835.00000 VND
2000 MKD869,670.00000 VND
5000 MKD2,174,175.00000 VND
10000 MKD4,348,350.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Macedonian Denar
1000 VND2.29972 MKD
2000 VND4.59944 MKD
5000 VND11.49860 MKD
10000 VND22.99720 MKD
20000 VND45.99440 MKD
50000 VND114.98600 MKD
100000 VND229.97200 MKD
200000 VND459.94400 MKD
500000 VND1,149.86000 MKD
1000000 VND2,299.72000 MKD
2000000 VND4,599.44000 MKD
5000000 VND11,498.60000 MKD