Macedonian Denar (MKD)

Currency name

Macedonian Denar

ден

MKD exchange rates

 USD ZAR CAD EUR NZD SGD AUD GBP
From MKD0.01767 0.32356 0.02427 0.01622 0.02941 0.02377 0.02720 0.01419
To MKD56.60000 3.09063 41.19960 61.64590 34.00530 42.06930 36.76450 70.47270

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Macedonian denar Exchange Rates