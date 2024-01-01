Macedonian denars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MKD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
63.82 aed

ден1.000 MKD = د.إ0.06382 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MKD0.06382 AED
5 MKD0.31910 AED
10 MKD0.63821 AED
20 MKD1.27641 AED
50 MKD3.19103 AED
100 MKD6.38205 AED
250 MKD15.95513 AED
500 MKD31.91025 AED
1000 MKD63.82050 AED
2000 MKD127.64100 AED
5000 MKD319.10250 AED
10000 MKD638.20500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Macedonian Denar
1 AED15.66890 MKD
5 AED78.34450 MKD
10 AED156.68900 MKD
20 AED313.37800 MKD
50 AED783.44500 MKD
100 AED1,566.89000 MKD
250 AED3,917.22500 MKD
500 AED7,834.45000 MKD
1000 AED15,668.90000 MKD
2000 AED31,337.80000 MKD
5000 AED78,344.50000 MKD
10000 AED156,689.00000 MKD