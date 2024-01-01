Macedonian denars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MKD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
65.10 aed

1.000 MKD = 0.06510 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.7061.3470.9151.6411.3381.5110.781
1 ZAR0.05310.0720.0490.0880.0720.0810.042
1 CAD0.74213.88610.6791.2180.9931.1220.58
1 EUR1.09320.4541.47311.7951.4631.6520.855

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MKD0.06510 AED
5 MKD0.32551 AED
10 MKD0.65102 AED
20 MKD1.30204 AED
50 MKD3.25509 AED
100 MKD6.51018 AED
250 MKD16.27545 AED
500 MKD32.55090 AED
1000 MKD65.10180 AED
2000 MKD130.20360 AED
5000 MKD325.50900 AED
10000 MKD651.01800 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Macedonian Denar
1 AED15.36060 MKD
5 AED76.80300 MKD
10 AED153.60600 MKD
20 AED307.21200 MKD
50 AED768.03000 MKD
100 AED1,536.06000 MKD
250 AED3,840.15000 MKD
500 AED7,680.30000 MKD
1000 AED15,360.60000 MKD
2000 AED30,721.20000 MKD
5000 AED76,803.00000 MKD
10000 AED153,606.00000 MKD