US dollars to Macedonian denars today

Convert USD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
56,600 mkd

1.00000 USD = 56.60000 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06437450.1164740.001065160.00071290.0006227760.005601450.0133939
1 INR15.534111.809320.01654630.01107430.009674260.08701360.208062
1 JPY8.585610.55269410.009145060.00612070.005346910.04809190.114995
1 CAD938.82560.4364109.34910.6692880.5846775.2587912.5745

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 USD56.60000 MKD
5 USD283.00000 MKD
10 USD566.00000 MKD
20 USD1132.00000 MKD
50 USD2830.00000 MKD
100 USD5660.00000 MKD
250 USD14150.00000 MKD
500 USD28300.00000 MKD
1000 USD56600.00000 MKD
2000 USD113200.00000 MKD
5000 USD283000.00000 MKD
10000 USD566000.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / US Dollar
1 MKD0.01767 USD
5 MKD0.08834 USD
10 MKD0.17668 USD
20 MKD0.35336 USD
50 MKD0.88339 USD
100 MKD1.76678 USD
250 MKD4.41695 USD
500 MKD8.83390 USD
1000 MKD17.66780 USD
2000 MKD35.33560 USD
5000 MKD88.33900 USD
10000 MKD176.67800 USD