Convert MKD to USD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Macedonian denars to US dollars

2,000 mkd
34.74 usd

ден1.000 MKD = $0.01737 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.3051.3660.9351.6351.3551.4960.789
1 ZAR0.05510.0750.0510.0890.0740.0820.043
1 CAD0.73213.40210.6841.1970.9921.0950.577
1 EUR1.0719.5831.46111.7491.451.60.844

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / US Dollar
1 MKD0.01737 USD
5 MKD0.08685 USD
10 MKD0.17370 USD
20 MKD0.34740 USD
50 MKD0.86851 USD
100 MKD1.73702 USD
250 MKD4.34255 USD
500 MKD8.68510 USD
1000 MKD17.37020 USD
2000 MKD34.74040 USD
5000 MKD86.85100 USD
10000 MKD173.70200 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 USD57.57000 MKD
5 USD287.85000 MKD
10 USD575.70000 MKD
20 USD1,151.40000 MKD
50 USD2,878.50000 MKD
100 USD5,757.00000 MKD
250 USD14,392.50000 MKD
500 USD28,785.00000 MKD
1000 USD57,570.00000 MKD
2000 USD115,140.00000 MKD
5000 USD287,850.00000 MKD
10000 USD575,700.00000 MKD