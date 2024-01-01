Convert RON to MKD at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Macedonian denars today

1,000 ron
12,375.40 mkd

L1.000 RON = ден12.38 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:11
How to convert Romanian leus to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Macedonian Denar
1 RON12.37540 MKD
5 RON61.87700 MKD
10 RON123.75400 MKD
20 RON247.50800 MKD
50 RON618.77000 MKD
100 RON1,237.54000 MKD
250 RON3,093.85000 MKD
500 RON6,187.70000 MKD
1000 RON12,375.40000 MKD
2000 RON24,750.80000 MKD
5000 RON61,877.00000 MKD
10000 RON123,754.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Romanian Leu
1 MKD0.08081 RON
5 MKD0.40403 RON
10 MKD0.80806 RON
20 MKD1.61611 RON
50 MKD4.04028 RON
100 MKD8.08055 RON
250 MKD20.20138 RON
500 MKD40.40275 RON
1000 MKD80.80550 RON
2000 MKD161.61100 RON
5000 MKD404.02750 RON
10000 MKD808.05500 RON