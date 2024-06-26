Romanian leu to Macedonian denars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Romanian leu to Macedonian denars history summary. This is the Romanian leu (RON) to Macedonian denars (MKD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RON and MKD historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Romanian leu to Macedonian denars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Macedonian denars is currently 12.377 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.448% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 12.452 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 12.351 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.
How to convert Romanian leus to Macedonian denars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
