Romanian leu to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Macedonian denars is currently 12.377 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.448% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 12.452 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 12.351 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.