루마니아 레우 마케도니아 데나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 마케도니아 데나르로 is currently 12.404 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 마케도니아 데나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 12.452 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 12.345 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.252% increase in value.