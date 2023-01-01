Indian rupees to Macedonian denars today

Convert INR to MKD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
6,799.07 mkd

1.00000 INR = 0.67991 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.375050.92043.67290.8046671.54476287.251.3472
1 CAD0.72724610.6693482.67110.5851911.12342208.9010.979746
1 EUR1.08651.4939913.990610.87431.67838312.0971.46373
1 AED0.2722640.3743770.25058910.2190820.42058378.2080.366795

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 INR0.67991 MKD
5 INR3.39954 MKD
10 INR6.79907 MKD
20 INR13.59814 MKD
50 INR33.99535 MKD
100 INR67.99070 MKD
250 INR169.97675 MKD
500 INR339.95350 MKD
1000 INR679.90700 MKD
2000 INR1359.81400 MKD
5000 INR3399.53500 MKD
10000 INR6799.07000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Indian Rupee
1 MKD1.47079 INR
5 MKD7.35395 INR
10 MKD14.70790 INR
20 MKD29.41580 INR
50 MKD73.53950 INR
100 MKD147.07900 INR
250 MKD367.69750 INR
500 MKD735.39500 INR
1000 MKD1470.79000 INR
2000 MKD2941.58000 INR
5000 MKD7353.95000 INR
10000 MKD14707.90000 INR