Macedonian denars to Guernsey pounds today

Convert MKD to GGP at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = £0.01351 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:24
MKD to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 MKD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01370.0138
Low0.01340.0134
Average0.01350.0136
Change-0.18%-1.27%
1 MKD to GGP stats

The performance of MKD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.0134. This means the 30 day average was 0.0135. The change for MKD to GGP was -0.18.

The performance of MKD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0138 and a 90 day low of 0.0134. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for MKD to GGP was -1.27.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Guernsey pound
1 MKD0.01351 GGP
5 MKD0.06757 GGP
10 MKD0.13513 GGP
20 MKD0.27026 GGP
50 MKD0.67565 GGP
100 MKD1.35130 GGP
250 MKD3.37825 GGP
500 MKD6.75650 GGP
1000 MKD13.51300 GGP
2000 MKD27.02600 GGP
5000 MKD67.56500 GGP
10000 MKD135.13000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Macedonian Denar
1 GGP74.00250 MKD
5 GGP370.01250 MKD
10 GGP740.02500 MKD
20 GGP1,480.05000 MKD
50 GGP3,700.12500 MKD
100 GGP7,400.25000 MKD
250 GGP18,500.62500 MKD
500 GGP37,001.25000 MKD
1000 GGP74,002.50000 MKD
2000 GGP148,005.00000 MKD
5000 GGP370,012.50000 MKD
10000 GGP740,025.00000 MKD