Bulgarian levs to Guernsey pounds today

Convert BGN to GGP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = £0.4270 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
BGN to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GGP
1 BGN to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43150.4355
Low0.42340.4234
Average0.42650.4284
Change0.32%-1.97%
1 BGN to GGP stats

The performance of BGN to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4315 and a 30 day low of 0.4234. This means the 30 day average was 0.4265. The change for BGN to GGP was 0.32.

The performance of BGN to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4355 and a 90 day low of 0.4234. This means the 90 day average was 0.4284. The change for BGN to GGP was -1.97.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guernsey pound
1 BGN0.42699 GGP
5 BGN2.13494 GGP
10 BGN4.26988 GGP
20 BGN8.53976 GGP
50 BGN21.34940 GGP
100 BGN42.69880 GGP
250 BGN106.74700 GGP
500 BGN213.49400 GGP
1000 BGN426.98800 GGP
2000 BGN853.97600 GGP
5000 BGN2,134.94000 GGP
10000 BGN4,269.88000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 GGP2.34199 BGN
5 GGP11.70995 BGN
10 GGP23.41990 BGN
20 GGP46.83980 BGN
50 GGP117.09950 BGN
100 GGP234.19900 BGN
250 GGP585.49750 BGN
500 GGP1,170.99500 BGN
1000 GGP2,341.99000 BGN
2000 GGP4,683.98000 BGN
5000 GGP11,709.95000 BGN
10000 GGP23,419.90000 BGN