Hong Kong dollars to Guernsey pounds today

Convert HKD to GGP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = £0.1012 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
HKD to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 HKD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10180.1018
Low0.09870.0957
Average0.09990.0983
Change2.12%3.32%
1 HKD to GGP stats

The performance of HKD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to GGP was 2.12.

The performance of HKD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to GGP was 3.32.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19811.7021.9481.21.774107.2
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58811.1440.7051.04262.987

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Guernsey pound
100 HKD10.11520 GGP
200 HKD20.23040 GGP
300 HKD30.34560 GGP
500 HKD50.57600 GGP
1000 HKD101.15200 GGP
2000 HKD202.30400 GGP
2500 HKD252.88000 GGP
3000 HKD303.45600 GGP
4000 HKD404.60800 GGP
5000 HKD505.76000 GGP
10000 HKD1,011.52000 GGP
20000 HKD2,023.04000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GGP9.88611 HKD
5 GGP49.43055 HKD
10 GGP98.86110 HKD
20 GGP197.72220 HKD
50 GGP494.30550 HKD
100 GGP988.61100 HKD
250 GGP2,471.52750 HKD
500 GGP4,943.05500 HKD
1000 GGP9,886.11000 HKD
2000 GGP19,772.22000 HKD
5000 GGP49,430.55000 HKD
10000 GGP98,861.10000 HKD