Macedonian denars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MKD to UAH at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₴0.7029 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:44
MKD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UAH
1 MKD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73030.7464
Low0.70160.7016
Average0.71580.7292
Change-2.42%-5.21%
1 MKD to UAH stats

The performance of MKD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7303 and a 30 day low of 0.7016. This means the 30 day average was 0.7158. The change for MKD to UAH was -2.42.

The performance of MKD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7464 and a 90 day low of 0.7016. This means the 90 day average was 0.7292. The change for MKD to UAH was -5.21.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MKD0.70293 UAH
5 MKD3.51463 UAH
10 MKD7.02925 UAH
20 MKD14.05850 UAH
50 MKD35.14625 UAH
100 MKD70.29250 UAH
250 MKD175.73125 UAH
500 MKD351.46250 UAH
1000 MKD702.92500 UAH
2000 MKD1,405.85000 UAH
5000 MKD3,514.62500 UAH
10000 MKD7,029.25000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macedonian Denar
1 UAH1.42263 MKD
5 UAH7.11315 MKD
10 UAH14.22630 MKD
20 UAH28.45260 MKD
50 UAH71.13150 MKD
100 UAH142.26300 MKD
250 UAH355.65750 MKD
500 UAH711.31500 MKD
1000 UAH1,422.63000 MKD
2000 UAH2,845.26000 MKD
5000 UAH7,113.15000 MKD
10000 UAH14,226.30000 MKD