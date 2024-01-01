Macedonian denars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MKD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
688.67 uah

1.000 MKD = 0.6887 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MKD0.68867 UAH
5 MKD3.44335 UAH
10 MKD6.88669 UAH
20 MKD13.77338 UAH
50 MKD34.43345 UAH
100 MKD68.86690 UAH
250 MKD172.16725 UAH
500 MKD344.33450 UAH
1000 MKD688.66900 UAH
2000 MKD1,377.33800 UAH
5000 MKD3,443.34500 UAH
10000 MKD6,886.69000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macedonian Denar
1 UAH1.45208 MKD
5 UAH7.26040 MKD
10 UAH14.52080 MKD
20 UAH29.04160 MKD
50 UAH72.60400 MKD
100 UAH145.20800 MKD
250 UAH363.02000 MKD
500 UAH726.04000 MKD
1000 UAH1,452.08000 MKD
2000 UAH2,904.16000 MKD
5000 UAH7,260.40000 MKD
10000 UAH14,520.80000 MKD