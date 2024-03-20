Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert DKK to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
5,652.50 uah

1.000 DKK = 5.653 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2671.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7121.7251.9471.13121.384
1 USD0.9220.787183.1951.3581.5320.8916.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.65250 UAH
5 DKK28.26250 UAH
10 DKK56.52500 UAH
20 DKK113.05000 UAH
50 DKK282.62500 UAH
100 DKK565.25000 UAH
250 DKK1,413.12500 UAH
500 DKK2,826.25000 UAH
1000 DKK5,652.50000 UAH
2000 DKK11,305.00000 UAH
5000 DKK28,262.50000 UAH
10000 DKK56,525.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.17691 DKK
5 UAH0.88456 DKK
10 UAH1.76913 DKK
20 UAH3.53826 DKK
50 UAH8.84565 DKK
100 UAH17.69130 DKK
250 UAH44.22825 DKK
500 UAH88.45650 DKK
1000 UAH176.91300 DKK
2000 UAH353.82600 DKK
5000 UAH884.56500 DKK
10000 UAH1,769.13000 DKK