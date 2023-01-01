10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Danish kroner

Convert UAH to DKK at the real exchange rate

10 uah
1.89 dkk

1.00000 UAH = 0.18855 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.9187583.2650.7867821.333451.349718.63751.49802
1 EUR1.0884190.62560.85651.451331.4690120.28511.63044
1 INR0.01200980.011034410.009449130.01601450.01620970.2238340.0179909
1 GBP1.2711.16754105.8311.694811.7154723.68831.90398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.18855 DKK
5 UAH0.94276 DKK
10 UAH1.88552 DKK
20 UAH3.77104 DKK
50 UAH9.42760 DKK
100 UAH18.85520 DKK
250 UAH47.13800 DKK
500 UAH94.27600 DKK
1000 UAH188.55200 DKK
2000 UAH377.10400 DKK
5000 UAH942.76000 DKK
10000 UAH1885.52000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.30356 UAH
5 DKK26.51780 UAH
10 DKK53.03560 UAH
20 DKK106.07120 UAH
50 DKK265.17800 UAH
100 DKK530.35600 UAH
250 DKK1325.89000 UAH
500 DKK2651.78000 UAH
1000 DKK5303.56000 UAH
2000 DKK10607.12000 UAH
5000 DKK26517.80000 UAH
10000 DKK53035.60000 UAH