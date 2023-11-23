10 Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert DKK to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
52.79 uah

1.00000 DKK = 5.27875 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.09291.011.494571.664380.9638518.7758
1 GBP1.1491611.25505104.5991.717721.912891.1076221.5793
1 USD0.915750.796781183.34251.368651.524160.8826517.194
1 INR0.01098780.009560320.011998710.0164220.01828790.01059060.206305

How to convert Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.27875 UAH
5 DKK26.39375 UAH
10 DKK52.78750 UAH
20 DKK105.57500 UAH
50 DKK263.93750 UAH
100 DKK527.87500 UAH
250 DKK1319.68750 UAH
500 DKK2639.37500 UAH
1000 DKK5278.75000 UAH
2000 DKK10557.50000 UAH
5000 DKK26393.75000 UAH
10000 DKK52787.50000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.18944 DKK
5 UAH0.94720 DKK
10 UAH1.89439 DKK
20 UAH3.78878 DKK
50 UAH9.47195 DKK
100 UAH18.94390 DKK
250 UAH47.35975 DKK
500 UAH94.71950 DKK
1000 UAH189.43900 DKK
2000 UAH378.87800 DKK
5000 UAH947.19500 DKK
10000 UAH1894.39000 DKK