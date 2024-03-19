British pounds sterling to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert GBP to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
49,538.60 uah

1.000 GBP = 49.54 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2511.4751.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6321.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0541.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GBP49.53860 UAH
5 GBP247.69300 UAH
10 GBP495.38600 UAH
20 GBP990.77200 UAH
50 GBP2,476.93000 UAH
100 GBP4,953.86000 UAH
250 GBP12,384.65000 UAH
500 GBP24,769.30000 UAH
1000 GBP49,538.60000 UAH
2000 GBP99,077.20000 UAH
5000 GBP247,693.00000 UAH
10000 GBP495,386.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / British Pound Sterling
1 UAH0.02019 GBP
5 UAH0.10093 GBP
10 UAH0.20186 GBP
20 UAH0.40373 GBP
50 UAH1.00932 GBP
100 UAH2.01863 GBP
250 UAH5.04658 GBP
500 UAH10.09315 GBP
1000 UAH20.18630 GBP
2000 UAH40.37260 GBP
5000 UAH100.93150 GBP
10000 UAH201.86300 GBP