Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BGN to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
21,624.60 uah

1.000 BGN = 21.62 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN21.62460 UAH
5 BGN108.12300 UAH
10 BGN216.24600 UAH
20 BGN432.49200 UAH
50 BGN1,081.23000 UAH
100 BGN2,162.46000 UAH
250 BGN5,406.15000 UAH
500 BGN10,812.30000 UAH
1000 BGN21,624.60000 UAH
2000 BGN43,249.20000 UAH
5000 BGN108,123.00000 UAH
10000 BGN216,246.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.04624 BGN
5 UAH0.23122 BGN
10 UAH0.46244 BGN
20 UAH0.92487 BGN
50 UAH2.31218 BGN
100 UAH4.62436 BGN
250 UAH11.56090 BGN
500 UAH23.12180 BGN
1000 UAH46.24360 BGN
2000 UAH92.48720 BGN
5000 UAH231.21800 BGN
10000 UAH462.43600 BGN