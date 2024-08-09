20 Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias
Convert BGN to UAH at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to UAH
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|22.9834
|22.9834
|Low
|22.3982
|21.6960
|Average
|22.7364
|22.3233
|Change
|1.43%
|4.71%
|View full history
1 BGN to UAH stats
The performance of BGN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9834 and a 30 day low of 22.3982. This means the 30 day average was 22.7364. The change for BGN to UAH was 1.43.
The performance of BGN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9834 and a 90 day low of 21.6960. This means the 90 day average was 22.3233. The change for BGN to UAH was 4.71.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 BGN
|22.71900 UAH
|5 BGN
|113.59500 UAH
|10 BGN
|227.19000 UAH
|20 BGN
|454.38000 UAH
|50 BGN
|1,135.95000 UAH
|100 BGN
|2,271.90000 UAH
|250 BGN
|5,679.75000 UAH
|500 BGN
|11,359.50000 UAH
|1000 BGN
|22,719.00000 UAH
|2000 BGN
|45,438.00000 UAH
|5000 BGN
|113,595.00000 UAH
|10000 BGN
|227,190.00000 UAH