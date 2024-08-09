20 Bulgarian levs to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BGN to UAH at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
454.38 uah

лв1.000 BGN = ₴22.72 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.983422.9834
Low22.398221.6960
Average22.736422.3233
Change1.43%4.71%
1 BGN to UAH stats

The performance of BGN to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9834 and a 30 day low of 22.3982. This means the 30 day average was 22.7364. The change for BGN to UAH was 1.43.

The performance of BGN to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9834 and a 90 day low of 21.6960. This means the 90 day average was 22.3233. The change for BGN to UAH was 4.71.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN22.71900 UAH
5 BGN113.59500 UAH
10 BGN227.19000 UAH
20 BGN454.38000 UAH
50 BGN1,135.95000 UAH
100 BGN2,271.90000 UAH
250 BGN5,679.75000 UAH
500 BGN11,359.50000 UAH
1000 BGN22,719.00000 UAH
2000 BGN45,438.00000 UAH
5000 BGN113,595.00000 UAH
10000 BGN227,190.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.04402 BGN
5 UAH0.22008 BGN
10 UAH0.44016 BGN
20 UAH0.88032 BGN
50 UAH2.20080 BGN
100 UAH4.40160 BGN
250 UAH11.00400 BGN
500 UAH22.00800 BGN
1000 UAH44.01600 BGN
2000 UAH88.03200 BGN
5000 UAH220.08000 BGN
10000 UAH440.16000 BGN