Hungarian forints to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert HUF to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
1,074.53 uah

1.000 HUF = 0.1075 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6321.4721.6590.96718.2
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1261.7241.9431.13221.311
1 USD0.9170.783183.0991.351.5210.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ukrainian Hryvnia
2000 HUF214.90600 UAH
5000 HUF537.26500 UAH
10000 HUF1,074.53000 UAH
15000 HUF1,611.79500 UAH
20000 HUF2,149.06000 UAH
30000 HUF3,223.59000 UAH
40000 HUF4,298.12000 UAH
50000 HUF5,372.65000 UAH
60000 HUF6,447.18000 UAH
100000 HUF10,745.30000 UAH
150000 HUF16,117.95000 UAH
200000 HUF21,490.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hungarian Forint
1 UAH9.30643 HUF
5 UAH46.53215 HUF
10 UAH93.06430 HUF
20 UAH186.12860 HUF
50 UAH465.32150 HUF
100 UAH930.64300 HUF
250 UAH2,326.60750 HUF
500 UAH4,653.21500 HUF
1000 UAH9,306.43000 HUF
2000 UAH18,612.86000 HUF
5000 UAH46,532.15000 HUF
10000 UAH93,064.30000 HUF