Hong Kong dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert HKD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
4,965.62 uah

1.000 HKD = 4.966 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.5391.4721.6610.96818.169
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9771.7231.9441.13321.267
1 USD0.9190.785183.1781.3531.5260.88916.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
100 HKD496.56200 UAH
200 HKD993.12400 UAH
300 HKD1,489.68600 UAH
500 HKD2,482.81000 UAH
1000 HKD4,965.62000 UAH
2000 HKD9,931.24000 UAH
2500 HKD12,414.05000 UAH
3000 HKD14,896.86000 UAH
4000 HKD19,862.48000 UAH
5000 HKD24,828.10000 UAH
10000 HKD49,656.20000 UAH
20000 HKD99,312.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UAH0.20139 HKD
5 UAH1.00693 HKD
10 UAH2.01385 HKD
20 UAH4.02770 HKD
50 UAH10.06925 HKD
100 UAH20.13850 HKD
250 UAH50.34625 HKD
500 UAH100.69250 HKD
1000 UAH201.38500 HKD
2000 UAH402.77000 HKD
5000 UAH1,006.92500 HKD
10000 UAH2,013.85000 HKD