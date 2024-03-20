Chinese yuan rmb to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert CNY to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,417.98 uah

1.000 CNY = 5.418 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2211.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5831.7241.9461.1321.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.2181.3591.5340.89116.843
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CNY5.41798 UAH
5 CNY27.08990 UAH
10 CNY54.17980 UAH
20 CNY108.35960 UAH
50 CNY270.89900 UAH
100 CNY541.79800 UAH
250 CNY1,354.49500 UAH
500 CNY2,708.99000 UAH
1000 CNY5,417.98000 UAH
2000 CNY10,835.96000 UAH
5000 CNY27,089.90000 UAH
10000 CNY54,179.80000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UAH0.18457 CNY
5 UAH0.92286 CNY
10 UAH1.84571 CNY
20 UAH3.69142 CNY
50 UAH9.22855 CNY
100 UAH18.45710 CNY
250 UAH46.14275 CNY
500 UAH92.28550 CNY
1000 UAH184.57100 CNY
2000 UAH369.14200 CNY
5000 UAH922.85500 CNY
10000 UAH1,845.71000 CNY