Israeli new sheqels to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert ILS to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
10,630.30 uah

1.000 ILS = 10.63 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.761.4731.6590.96818.225
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2651.7241.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3481.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ILS10.63030 UAH
5 ILS53.15150 UAH
10 ILS106.30300 UAH
20 ILS212.60600 UAH
50 ILS531.51500 UAH
100 ILS1,063.03000 UAH
250 ILS2,657.57500 UAH
500 ILS5,315.15000 UAH
1000 ILS10,630.30000 UAH
2000 ILS21,260.60000 UAH
5000 ILS53,151.50000 UAH
10000 ILS106,303.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UAH0.09407 ILS
5 UAH0.47035 ILS
10 UAH0.94071 ILS
20 UAH1.88142 ILS
50 UAH4.70354 ILS
100 UAH9.40708 ILS
250 UAH23.51770 ILS
500 UAH47.03540 ILS
1000 UAH94.07080 ILS
2000 UAH188.14160 ILS
5000 UAH470.35400 ILS
10000 UAH940.70800 ILS