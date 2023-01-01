1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Bulgarian levs

Convert UAH to BGN

1000 uah
49.46 bgn

1.00000 UAH = 0.04946 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.04946 BGN
5 UAH0.24732 BGN
10 UAH0.49463 BGN
20 UAH0.98927 BGN
50 UAH2.47317 BGN
100 UAH4.94633 BGN
250 UAH12.36583 BGN
500 UAH24.73165 BGN
1000 UAH49.46330 BGN
2000 UAH98.92660 BGN
5000 UAH247.31650 BGN
10000 UAH494.63300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN20.21700 UAH
5 BGN101.08500 UAH
10 BGN202.17000 UAH
20 BGN404.34000 UAH
50 BGN1010.85000 UAH
100 BGN2021.70000 UAH
250 BGN5054.25000 UAH
500 BGN10108.50000 UAH
1000 BGN20217.00000 UAH
2000 BGN40434.00000 UAH
5000 BGN101085.00000 UAH
10000 BGN202170.00000 UAH