Bulgarian lev to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 22.719 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.439% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 22.927 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 22.640 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.