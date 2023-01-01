250 Macedonian denars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MKD to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 mkd
159.96 uah

1.00000 MKD = 0.63984 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867951.094291.19611.491941.66140.965318.7245
1 GBP1.1521411.26065105.0691.71891.914141.1121621.5729
1 USD0.91390.793242183.3451.36351.518370.882217.1125
1 INR0.01096540.009517570.011998310.01635970.01821790.01058490.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MKD0.63984 UAH
5 MKD3.19922 UAH
10 MKD6.39844 UAH
20 MKD12.79688 UAH
50 MKD31.99220 UAH
100 MKD63.98440 UAH
250 MKD159.96100 UAH
500 MKD319.92200 UAH
1000 MKD639.84400 UAH
2000 MKD1279.68800 UAH
5000 MKD3199.22000 UAH
10000 MKD6398.44000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macedonian Denar
1 UAH1.56288 MKD
5 UAH7.81440 MKD
10 UAH15.62880 MKD
20 UAH31.25760 MKD
50 UAH78.14400 MKD
100 UAH156.28800 MKD
250 UAH390.72000 MKD
500 UAH781.44000 MKD
1000 UAH1562.88000 MKD
2000 UAH3125.76000 MKD
5000 UAH7814.40000 MKD
10000 UAH15628.80000 MKD