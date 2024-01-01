Macedonian denars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MKD to ILS at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₪0.06399 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 MKD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06680.0685
Low0.06380.0638
Average0.06540.0665
Change-3.45%-4.02%
1 MKD to ILS stats

The performance of MKD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0668 and a 30 day low of 0.0638. This means the 30 day average was 0.0654. The change for MKD to ILS was -3.45.

The performance of MKD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0685 and a 90 day low of 0.0638. This means the 90 day average was 0.0665. The change for MKD to ILS was -4.02.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MKD0.06399 ILS
5 MKD0.31993 ILS
10 MKD0.63986 ILS
20 MKD1.27972 ILS
50 MKD3.19929 ILS
100 MKD6.39858 ILS
250 MKD15.99645 ILS
500 MKD31.99290 ILS
1000 MKD63.98580 ILS
2000 MKD127.97160 ILS
5000 MKD319.92900 ILS
10000 MKD639.85800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macedonian Denar
1 ILS15.62850 MKD
5 ILS78.14250 MKD
10 ILS156.28500 MKD
20 ILS312.57000 MKD
50 ILS781.42500 MKD
100 ILS1,562.85000 MKD
250 ILS3,907.12500 MKD
500 ILS7,814.25000 MKD
1000 ILS15,628.50000 MKD
2000 ILS31,257.00000 MKD
5000 ILS78,142.50000 MKD
10000 ILS156,285.00000 MKD