100 Israeli new sheqels to Macedonian denars

Convert ILS to MKD at the real exchange rate

100 ils
1,496.21 mkd

₪1.000 ILS = ден14.96 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.698115.6981
Low14.962114.9621
Average15.437515.3916
Change-1.94%-2.93%
1 ILS to MKD stats

The performance of ILS to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.6981 and a 30 day low of 14.9621. This means the 30 day average was 15.4375. The change for ILS to MKD was -1.94.

The performance of ILS to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.6981 and a 90 day low of 14.9621. This means the 90 day average was 15.3916. The change for ILS to MKD was -2.93.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macedonian Denar
1 ILS14.96210 MKD
5 ILS74.81050 MKD
10 ILS149.62100 MKD
20 ILS299.24200 MKD
50 ILS748.10500 MKD
100 ILS1,496.21000 MKD
250 ILS3,740.52500 MKD
500 ILS7,481.05000 MKD
1000 ILS14,962.10000 MKD
2000 ILS29,924.20000 MKD
5000 ILS74,810.50000 MKD
10000 ILS149,621.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MKD0.06684 ILS
5 MKD0.33418 ILS
10 MKD0.66836 ILS
20 MKD1.33672 ILS
50 MKD3.34179 ILS
100 MKD6.68358 ILS
250 MKD16.70895 ILS
500 MKD33.41790 ILS
1000 MKD66.83580 ILS
2000 MKD133.67160 ILS
5000 MKD334.17900 ILS
10000 MKD668.35800 ILS