Macedonian denars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MKD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
64.58 ils

1.000 MKD = 0.06458 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:07
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MKD0.06458 ILS
5 MKD0.32290 ILS
10 MKD0.64581 ILS
20 MKD1.29161 ILS
50 MKD3.22903 ILS
100 MKD6.45806 ILS
250 MKD16.14515 ILS
500 MKD32.29030 ILS
1000 MKD64.58060 ILS
2000 MKD129.16120 ILS
5000 MKD322.90300 ILS
10000 MKD645.80600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macedonian Denar
1 ILS15.48450 MKD
5 ILS77.42250 MKD
10 ILS154.84500 MKD
20 ILS309.69000 MKD
50 ILS774.22500 MKD
100 ILS1,548.45000 MKD
250 ILS3,871.12500 MKD
500 ILS7,742.25000 MKD
1000 ILS15,484.50000 MKD
2000 ILS30,969.00000 MKD
5000 ILS77,422.50000 MKD
10000 ILS154,845.00000 MKD