Macedonian denar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.066 today, reflecting a 1.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.588% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.067 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.064 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.852% decrease in value.