Euros to Albanian leks today

Convert EUR to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
100,155 all

€1.000 EUR = Lek100.2 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
EUR to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High100.3750101.0600
Low100.1250100.1250
Average100.2865100.3941
Change-0.04%-0.41%
1 EUR to ALL stats

The performance of EUR to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 100.3750 and a 30 day low of 100.1250. This means the 30 day average was 100.2865. The change for EUR to ALL was -0.04.

The performance of EUR to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 101.0600 and a 90 day low of 100.1250. This means the 90 day average was 100.3941. The change for EUR to ALL was -0.41.

Conversion rates Euro / Albanian Lek
1 EUR100.15500 ALL
5 EUR500.77500 ALL
10 EUR1,001.55000 ALL
20 EUR2,003.10000 ALL
50 EUR5,007.75000 ALL
100 EUR10,015.50000 ALL
250 EUR25,038.75000 ALL
500 EUR50,077.50000 ALL
1000 EUR100,155.00000 ALL
2000 EUR200,310.00000 ALL
5000 EUR500,775.00000 ALL
10000 EUR1,001,550.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Euro
1 ALL0.00998 EUR
5 ALL0.04992 EUR
10 ALL0.09985 EUR
20 ALL0.19969 EUR
50 ALL0.49923 EUR
100 ALL0.99845 EUR
250 ALL2.49613 EUR
500 ALL4.99226 EUR
1000 ALL9.98452 EUR
2000 ALL19.96904 EUR
5000 ALL49.92260 EUR
10000 ALL99.84520 EUR