Euro to Albanian leks exchange rate history

Welcome to the Euro to Albanian leks history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to Albanian leks (ALL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and ALL historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
The exchange rate for Euro to Albanian leks is currently 100.155 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.150% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 100.400 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 100.085 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.170% increase in value.
How to convert Euros to Albanian leks
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
