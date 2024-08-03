Euro to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Albanian leks is currently 100.155 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.150% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 100.400 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 100.085 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.170% increase in value.