Japanese yen to Albanian leks today

Convert JPY to ALL at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
6,264.39 all

¥1.000 JPY = Lek0.6264 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62640.6264
Low0.57310.5731
Average0.59210.5915
Change8.88%3.41%
View full history

1 JPY to ALL stats

The performance of JPY to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6264 and a 30 day low of 0.5731. This means the 30 day average was 0.5921. The change for JPY to ALL was 8.88.

The performance of JPY to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6264 and a 90 day low of 0.5731. This means the 90 day average was 0.5915. The change for JPY to ALL was 3.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Albanian Lek
100 JPY62.64390 ALL
1000 JPY626.43900 ALL
1500 JPY939.65850 ALL
2000 JPY1,252.87800 ALL
3000 JPY1,879.31700 ALL
5000 JPY3,132.19500 ALL
5400 JPY3,382.77060 ALL
10000 JPY6,264.39000 ALL
15000 JPY9,396.58500 ALL
20000 JPY12,528.78000 ALL
25000 JPY15,660.97500 ALL
30000 JPY18,793.17000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Japanese Yen
1 ALL1.59633 JPY
5 ALL7.98165 JPY
10 ALL15.96330 JPY
20 ALL31.92660 JPY
50 ALL79.81650 JPY
100 ALL159.63300 JPY
250 ALL399.08250 JPY
500 ALL798.16500 JPY
1000 ALL1,596.33000 JPY
2000 ALL3,192.66000 JPY
5000 ALL7,981.65000 JPY
10000 ALL15,963.30000 JPY