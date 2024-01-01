Japanese yen to Albanian leks today
Convert JPY to ALL at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to ALL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.6264
|0.6264
|Low
|0.5731
|0.5731
|Average
|0.5921
|0.5915
|Change
|8.88%
|3.41%
1 JPY to ALL stats
The performance of JPY to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6264 and a 30 day low of 0.5731. This means the 30 day average was 0.5921. The change for JPY to ALL was 8.88.
The performance of JPY to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6264 and a 90 day low of 0.5731. This means the 90 day average was 0.5915. The change for JPY to ALL was 3.41.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Albanian Lek
|100 JPY
|62.64390 ALL
|1000 JPY
|626.43900 ALL
|1500 JPY
|939.65850 ALL
|2000 JPY
|1,252.87800 ALL
|3000 JPY
|1,879.31700 ALL
|5000 JPY
|3,132.19500 ALL
|5400 JPY
|3,382.77060 ALL
|10000 JPY
|6,264.39000 ALL
|15000 JPY
|9,396.58500 ALL
|20000 JPY
|12,528.78000 ALL
|25000 JPY
|15,660.97500 ALL
|30000 JPY
|18,793.17000 ALL