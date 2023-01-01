10 thousand Albanian leks to Japanese yen

Convert ALL to JPY at the real exchange rate

10000 all
14803 jpy

1.00000 ALL = 1.48025 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:0 UTC
ALL to JPY conversion chart

Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.053887.67461.434121.647210.961818.3953
1GBP1.1542711.21635101.1981.655331.901291.1101721.2328
1USD0.948950.822132183.19851.36091.563110.912717.4562
1INR0.01140580.009881570.012019410.01635730.01878770.01097010.209814

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Japanese Yen
1 ALL1.48025 JPY
5 ALL7.40125 JPY
10 ALL14.80250 JPY
20 ALL29.60500 JPY
50 ALL74.01250 JPY
100 ALL148.02500 JPY
250 ALL370.06250 JPY
500 ALL740.12500 JPY
1000 ALL1480.25000 JPY
2000 ALL2960.50000 JPY
5000 ALL7401.25000 JPY
10000 ALL14802.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Albanian Lek
100 JPY67.55600 ALL
1000 JPY675.56000 ALL
1500 JPY1013.34000 ALL
2000 JPY1351.12000 ALL
3000 JPY2026.68000 ALL
5000 JPY3377.80000 ALL
5400 JPY3648.02400 ALL
10000 JPY6755.60000 ALL
15000 JPY10133.40000 ALL
20000 JPY13511.20000 ALL
25000 JPY16889.00000 ALL
30000 JPY20266.80000 ALL