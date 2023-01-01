5 Albanian leks to Japanese yen

5 all
7 jpy

1.00000 ALL = 1.48044 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:1 UTC
ALL to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Japanese Yen
1 ALL1.48044 JPY
5 ALL7.40220 JPY
10 ALL14.80440 JPY
20 ALL29.60880 JPY
50 ALL74.02200 JPY
100 ALL148.04400 JPY
250 ALL370.11000 JPY
500 ALL740.22000 JPY
1000 ALL1480.44000 JPY
2000 ALL2960.88000 JPY
5000 ALL7402.20000 JPY
10000 ALL14804.40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Albanian Lek
100 JPY67.54740 ALL
1000 JPY675.47400 ALL
1500 JPY1013.21100 ALL
2000 JPY1350.94800 ALL
3000 JPY2026.42200 ALL
5000 JPY3377.37000 ALL
5400 JPY3647.55960 ALL
10000 JPY6754.74000 ALL
15000 JPY10132.11000 ALL
20000 JPY13509.48000 ALL
25000 JPY16886.85000 ALL
30000 JPY20264.22000 ALL